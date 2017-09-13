Red Cross encourages blood donations

As the American Red Cross responds to wildfires and historic hurricanes, eligible donors are reminded that giving blood or platelets during National Preparedness Month in September is one way to help ensure the Red Cross is prepared to respond to patient emergencies across the country every day.

Hurricane Irma has forced the cancellation of dozens of Red Cross blood drives in the Southeast, resulting in more than 2,100 uncollected blood and platelet donations. Natural disasters like hurricanes can disrupt blood drives and prevent donors from giving, but hospital patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions. Volunteer blood and platelet donors are the only source for blood products needed by hospital patients.

Individuals in parts of the country unaffected by Hurricane Irma are encouraged to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. All blood types are currently needed. Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and use RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood or platelets through Sept. 30, will receive a coupon for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Bridgeport

Sept. 30, 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Mcgivney Community Center, 338 Stillman St.

Danbury

Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Western CT State University, 181 White Street

Sept. 26: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Western CT State University, 181 White Street

Greenwich

Sept. 22, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 178 Greenwich Avenue

Monroe

Sept. 28, 7:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Masuk High School, 1014 Monroe Turnpike

New Canaan

Sept. 19, 1-6:30 p.m., Saint Mark’s Church, 111 Oenoke Ridge Road

New Fairfield

Sept. 19, 1-6 p.m., New Fairfield Company A Volunteer Fire Department, 302 Ball Pond Road

Norwalk

Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Avalon – East Norwalk, 8 Norden Place

Redding

Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road

Shelton

Sept. 27, 1-6 p.m., Hewitt Health & Rehab Center, 45 Maltby Street

Sept. 29, 1-6 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 19 Church Street

Stamford

Sept. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St Cecilia Catholic Church, 1184 Newfield Ave.

Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

Stratford

Sept. 22, 1-6:45 p.m., Homewood Suites, 6905 Main Street

Trumbull

Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Center, 6448 Main Street

Sept. 27, 1-6 p.m., Middlebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Avenue

More information about how the Red Cross is responding to hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the western wildfires and other disasters is available at redcross.org.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

