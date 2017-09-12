Girls soccer: Darien tops Trumbull behind Harnisch

Trumbull High lost a 1-0 decision to Darien High on Tuesday.
Darien’s Ellen Harnisch scored the lone goal five minutes into the second half.
Trumbull keeper Maryna Barone saved nine shots.
Darien’s Christine Fiore made seven saves.
Trumbull High lost a 1-0 decision to Darien High on Tuesday.
Darien’s Ellen Harnisch scored the lone goal five minutes into the second half.
Trumbull keeper Maryna Barone saved nine shots.
Darien’s Christine Fiore made seven saves.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484