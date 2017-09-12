Trumbull Times

Girls soccer: Darien tops Trumbull behind Harnisch

September 12, 2017

Trumbull High lost a 1-0 decision to Darien High on Tuesday.

Darien’s Ellen Harnisch scored the lone goal five minutes into the second half.

Trumbull keeper Maryna Barone saved nine shots.

Darien’s Christine Fiore made seven saves.

