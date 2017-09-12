Trumbull Times

Girls volleyball: St. Joseph defeats Newtown High

By Trumbull Times on September 12, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph defeated Newtown High, 3-0, in girls volleyball on Tuesday.

Elena Ball and Bridget Fatse had eight kills each for the Cadets in the 25-

17, 25-23, 25-16 non-conference win.

Related posts:

  1. Girls volleyball: St. Joseph tops Staples in marathon match
  2. Girls volleyball: Trumbull out lasts St. Joseph, 3-2
  3. Girls volleyball: St. Joseph defeats Bridgeport Central
  4. Girls volleyball: Stamford defeats St. Joseph 3-1

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Haley needs a home Next Post Girls soccer: Darien tops Trumbull behind Harnisch
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress