Girls volleyball: St. Joseph defeats Newtown High

St. Joseph defeated Newtown High, 3-0, in girls volleyball on Tuesday.
Elena Ball and Bridget Fatse had eight kills each for the Cadets in the 25-
17, 25-23, 25-16 non-conference win.
