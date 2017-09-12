Trumbull Times

Older female cat available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on September 12, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Olive

Olive is an 8-year-old spayed female cat. Sadly her owner died and Olive lost her home. At first she was very depressed, but is starting to come out of her shell. She is a sweet cat. She has lived as an only cat with an elderly owner so she would be a great companion for a senior citizen. Visit Olive and other cats, kittens, and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-4088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

Related posts:

  1. Two hamsters still available at Trumbull Animal Shelter
  2. Two-year-old Dory is available at the Trumbull Animal Shelter
  3. Layla and other pets available at Trumbull Animal Shelter
  4. Anyone seeking to adopt brother and sister cats are available at shelter

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Watch Thursday: 'Straight Talk' on chronic pain
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress