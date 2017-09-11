Trumbull Times

Boys soccer: Trumbull Eagles defeat Darien Blue Wave

By Trumbull Times on September 11, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High boys soccer team defeated Darien High, 4-0, in an FCIAC matchup at McDougall Stadium in Trumbull on Monday.

The Eagles outshot the Blue Wave, to improve to 2-0 on the season. Darien is 0-2.

Panayiotis Xenakis scored off a direct kick in the 5th minute to give Trumbull the lead.

Andrew Restrepo, assisted by Nicholaos Xenakis, made it 2-0 in the 15th minute.

Restrepo, with Nick Moussavian getting the assist, scored his second goal in the 31st minute.

Tucker David, from Tiago Frazao, completed the scoring in the 49th minute.

The Eagles’ Andrew Menjivar made five saves and Chris Calabrese had one.

Darien’s Reilly Warble stopped nine shots.

