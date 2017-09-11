Trumbull Times

UI announces system maintenance advisory

By HAN Network on September 11, 2017

During the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 23, United Illuminating will be conducting system testing at its Congress Avenue electrical substation in Bridgeport to maintain the reliability of its energy grid.

During this procedure, which will be conducted between 3 and 5 a.m., customers in some areas of Bridgeport, Trumbull and Fairfield may experience a brief service interruption. This is expected to last less than 5 minutes.

Customers may wish to check clocks and electronic devices that typically need to be reset following an outage.

This work is part of UI’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe, reliable energy grid that’s capable of meeting the needs of its customers and communities now and into the future.

