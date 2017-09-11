Hillcrest Middle School helping Houston

Students and staff at Hillcrest Middle School raised more than $1,000 in their recent Hillcrest Helping Houston fund-raiser. Pictured: Gabriella Russo, Gabby Cohen, Mary Osborne and Jake O’Meara show some of the hundreds of cards of support students are including with their donation. The funds are going to Lunches of Love, a Houston-area nonprofit organization that helps make sure needy children have enough food to eat.