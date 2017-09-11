Trumbull Times

Hillcrest Middle School helping Houston

By Julie Miller on September 11, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Students and staff at Hillcrest Middle School raised more than $1,000 in their recent Hillcrest Helping Houston fund-raiser. Pictured: Gabriella Russo, Gabby Cohen, Mary Osborne and Jake O’Meara show some of the hundreds of cards of support students are including with their donation. The funds are going to Lunches of Love, a Houston-area nonprofit organization that helps make sure needy children have enough food to eat.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Rotary Club recognizes middle school students
  2. Prudential Spirit of Community Awards honors students with $1,000, medallions and trip to nation’s capital
  3. Madison and Hillcrest Middle School students honored
  4. Beach Park sprinkler lot closed

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post UI announces system maintenance advisory
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress