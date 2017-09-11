Trumbull Times

Shofar in the Park — 30-minute High Holiday service

The shofar will be sounded on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m., at Riverside Park, 427 Riverside Avenue in Westport.

Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, begins on Wednesday evening, Sept. 20. It is customary to hear the sound of the Shofar on both Sept. 21 and 22.

The event is free and open to the public, held rain or shine. There will be no solicitation of any kind.

For more information call 203-635-4118 or visit shofarinthepark.US or email [email protected]

A project of the Schneerson Center for Jewish Life, CT. 

