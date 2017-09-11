Police seek suspects in $32,000 jewelry theft from mall

Police are seeking three suspects in a September 2 jewelry heist from the Pandora store in the Westfield mall. The trio allegedly made off with over $32,000 in jewelry.

According to police, at about 4 p.m. a store employee found an entire tray of gold bracelets, rings, charms and earrings missing from a display case that had been broken into. Prior to finding the tray missing, two females and a male had entered the store. While one of the females distracted the salesperson, the other two stayed near the display case. Surveillance video shows the male reaching around, breaking the locked door and reaching into the case to remove the tray. He then places the tray into a large shopping bag that the second female was holding.

The two then quietly left the store, and the third female that had been distracting the store employee left the store a few minutes later.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665 or via the anonymous and confidential tip line at trumbull-ct.gov/police.