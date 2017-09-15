Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

BIZ: Strong Digital Builds an Unforgettable Brand — Thursday, Sept. 14, Network: 6 p.m.; Presentation: 6:30-7:30 p.m. In today’s internet-driven economy, it’s crucial for your company to build and maintain a strong digital footprint. Ramon Peralta of Peralta Design will share strategies. Details online. Free. Register.

Healthful Eating — Ethical Choices series #3 (of 3). Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8 p.m. Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, etc. are lifestyle-related. Learn about the connections between diet and health and ways informed choices can help. Free. Register.

Health Information Sources — Database Discovery Lecture/Demo. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2-3:30 p.m. Join us as we showcase the multitude of health-related databases to which the Trumbull Library subscribes. Led by Walter Dembowski, head of Reference Services. Free. Register.

Upcoming — Blue Sky Band Returns in Concert. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2-3 p.m.

Children’s Events

Storytime for 2s and 3s — Tuesday, Sept. 19 or Wednesday, Sept. 20, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6 months to 2 years. Tuesday, Sept. 19 or Wednesday, Sept. 20, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, Sept. 18, 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. We will meet every Monday morning. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show stopping craft.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.