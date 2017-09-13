Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 14-20, 2017

By Julie Miller on September 13, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Sept. 14-20, 2017

12 a.m. — Bob Button Big Band gazebo concert

1:30 a.m. — Medicare Basics

2:25 a.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture

3:30 a.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming

4:45 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission September 5 meeting

6:00 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission September 5 meeting

7:15 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals September 6 meeting

9 a.m. — THS Senior Post-High School Planning

10 a.m. — Author Talk: Wendy Walker “Emma in the Night”

11 a.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture

12:15 p.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming

1:30 p.m. — THS Senior Post-High School Planning

2:25 p.m. — Author Talk: Wendy Walker “Emma in the Night”

3:25 p.m. — Govt: Town Council September 7 meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation September 11 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission September 12 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education September 12 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Health Board September 13 meeting

