Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 14-20, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Sept. 14-20, 2017
12 a.m. — Bob Button Big Band gazebo concert
1:30 a.m. — Medicare Basics
2:25 a.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture
3:30 a.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming
4:45 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission September 5 meeting
6:00 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission September 5 meeting
7:15 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals September 6 meeting
9 a.m. — THS Senior Post-High School Planning
10 a.m. — Author Talk: Wendy Walker “Emma in the Night”
11 a.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture
12:15 p.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming
1:30 p.m. — THS Senior Post-High School Planning
2:25 p.m. — Author Talk: Wendy Walker “Emma in the Night”
3:25 p.m. — Govt: Town Council September 7 meeting
4 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation September 11 meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission September 12 meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education September 12 meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Health Board September 13 meeting