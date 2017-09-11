Congregation for Humanistic Judaism holds High Holiday services

The Congregation for Humanistic Judaism (CHJ) will hold its annual High Holiday services at The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road on Sept. 20, 21, 29 and 30. All services and programs are free and open to the public, and free childcare is provided during daytime programming. Services include readings, music and reflection about the major themes of the holiday, including self-examination and renewed commitment to positive action.

The schedule for the holidays is as follows:

Rosh Hashanah eve service Wednesday, Sept. 20

Doors open at 7 p.m. Services start promptly at 7:30 p.m. (Oneg to follow). Service features Jeff Greenberg, flute; Igor Pasternak, piano and Anna Slate, vocalist. Speaker Paul Golin, executive director, Society for Humanistic Judaism speaks about “Celebrating Jewish Diversity.”

Rosh Hashanah day program Thursday, Sept 21

Noon-12:45 Family service led by Jenny Ginsberg of Norwalk

12:45-1:45 Holiday luncheon

2-2:45 The Future of Liberal Judaism, discussion with Paul Golin, executive director, SHJ

3-3:15 Tashlich: Parting with our bad ways at Waters Edge led by Alan Katz of Fairfield

Yom Kippur Kol Nidre service. Friday, Sept 29

Doors open at 7 p.m. Services start promptly at 7:30 p.m. Featuring Dr. Darilyn Manring, cello; Jeff Greenberg, Igor Pasternak, and Anna Slate, vocalist

Yom Kippur day program and break-fast Saturday, Sept 30

1-1:45 Family service featuring Marcia Kosstrin, storyteller of Stamford

2-3:30 From Generation to Generation — Sharing how and why we pass on our Jewish Heritage, led by CHJ members Gail Ostrow of Bridgeport and Rochelle Green of Westport

3:45-4:45 Meditation, led by Gail Ostrow of Bridgeport

5 Memorial and closing services featuring, Igor Pasternak, piano and Anna Slate, vocalist

6 (approx.) Break-Fast

The public is welcome to join the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism for all High Holiday Services and events. All services and events are free. Casual dress is recommended for daytime programming. Donations are not required, but welcome.

For more information, call 203-203-293-8867 or visit humanisticjews.org.