Softball: Trumbull High receives championship rings

The state-championship winning Trumbull High softball team was honored at halftime of Trumbull’s football game with Greenwich High at Sacred Heart University on Saturday.

Introduced individually to receive commemorative rings (front row) are: Camryn Gruner, Maggie Coffin, Alexa Adinolfi and Julia Huzi; (second row) head coach, Jacqueline Sheftz, assistant coach Erica Christopher, Meghan Geraghty, Stephanie Liptack, Ally Szabo, Erica Fluskey, Taylor Brown, Delilha DeStefano, Briana Giacobbe, Courtney Fairfield, Lea Thompson, Hailey Komorowski, Ava Dunn, assistant coach Marylu Matott and assistant coach Kelley Larsen. — Stacey Huzi photo