The 17th Annual Connecticut United Ride, Connecticut’s largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, is happening today.

The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route 25 south, then turn south onto Route 111 (Main Street). The ride will then travel into Bridgeport.

Motorist should expect road closures and significant delays along this route from approximately 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.