Field hockey: St. Joseph Cadets drop opener

The St. Joseph varsity field hockey team lost to New Canaan, 8-1, on Saturday.
Cadet senior Katie Buccigross scored unassisted.
Sophomore goalie Sophie Chorek had eight saves
St. Joseph will visit Darien High on Monday at 4 p.m.
