Field hockey: St. Joseph Cadets drop opener

Field hockey: St. Joseph Cadets drop opener

By Trumbull Times on September 10, 2017

The St. Joseph varsity field hockey team lost to New Canaan, 8-1, on Saturday.

Cadet senior Katie Buccigross scored unassisted.

Sophomore goalie Sophie Chorek had eight saves

St. Joseph will visit Darien High on Monday at 4 p.m.

