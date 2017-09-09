Football: Trumbull loses big to Greenwich Cards

The Trumbull High football team lost a 70-16 decision to Greenwich High in the season opener for both teams played on Saturday at Sacred Heart University.
Greenwich scored 45 consecutive points between the Eagles’ Ryan Cranston making a 30-yard field goal with under two minutes remaining in the opening period and Corey Osborne running for a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter.
GHS was led by five touchdown passes by quarterback Gavin Muir.
Trumbull took a 7-0 lead on its first possession, with QB Colton Nicholas scoring from five yards out and Cranston hitting the PAT.
Greenwich tied it at 7-7 on Jack Warren’s 1-yard run and the first of eight PAT’s from Zach Moore.
Moore also kicked off for the Big Red.
His onside kick led to one score and his fumbled squib kick to another.
Following Cranston’s field goal, GHS scored four times in the second period to take a 35-10 lead into the half.
They tallied on four possessions in the third period.