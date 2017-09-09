Trumbull Times

Girls soccer: Trumbull Eagles draw with Ridgefield

By Trumbull Times on September 9, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High girls soccer team played Ridgefield High to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Avery Rice had nine saves for the Eagles in the season opener for both teams.

Related posts:

  1. Girls soccer: Trumbull Eagles upend Darien in Class LL
  2. Girls soccer: Trumbull Eagles hold off Danbury, 2-1
  3. Girls soccer: Ridgefield tops Trumbull Eagles
  4. All-FCIAC girls soccer

Tags: , ,

Previous Post The Conscious Cook: Hot, hot, hot! Next Post Football: Trumbull loses big to Greenwich Cards
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress