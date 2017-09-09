Girls soccer: Trumbull Eagles draw with Ridgefield

The Trumbull High girls soccer team played Ridgefield High to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.
Avery Rice had nine saves for the Eagles in the season opener for both teams.
