The St. Joseph girls volleyball team defeated Greenwich, 3-0, in the season opener for both teams in Trumbull on Friday.

St. Joseph’s Bridget Fatse had eight kills, Christina Crocco 10 kills, and Grace Vocalina 23 assists in the 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 victory.

Greenwich was led by Erika Hauschild (10 kills), and Adnerys deJesus (18 digs).