St. Joseph football knocks off top-ranked New Canaan, 38-35

The St. Joseph Cadets pulled off the first upset of the high school football season as they defeated the top-ranked New Canaan Rams, 38-35, in a wild opener Friday night at Dunning Field.
Senior co-captain Jared Mallozzi caught a 46-yard touchdown strike from the Cadets’ new quarterback, David Summers, with 4:57 remaining for the decisive score.
The Rams’ next drive ended with an interception by Michael Morrissey off a pass by New Canaan QB Drew Pyne with 3:26 to play. New Canaan did get the ball back one more time with less than a minute to play, but the Rams went nowhere as the Cadets celebrated.
The victory ended New Canaan’s five-game win streak against St. Joseph, which last beat the Rams in 2010 — a 28-27 decision in Trumbull.
St. Joseph is the first team other than Darien to beat New Canaan since Windsor in the 2012 Class L semifinals, and the first FCIAC team other than Darien to beat the Rams since Trinity Catholic won in overtime, 31-28, in September of 2012.
The game was a roller coaster ride.
St. Joe’s blazed out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and led 24-7 at halftime before the Rams scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to go ahead 28-24.
In the fourth quarter, the Cadets regained the lead on a 24-yard pass from Summers to Phil Pasmeg, but New Canaan went back up, 35-31, when Owen Shin ran 69 yards for a touchdown with 10:42 to play.
Six minutes later, the Cadets responded as Summers connected to Mallozzi for the winning TD.
Mallozzi had a huge night with 11 receptions for 165 yards and two TDs, and another 80 yards on kick returns.
Summers, playing in his first official game with the Cadets, completed 28-of-55 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns and just one interception.
For New Canaan, Pyne was 16-of-27 passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns — all to Quintin O’Connell. O’Connell had eight catches for 93 yards, while Shin rushed 12 times for 126 yards and caught five passes for 33 yards
St. Joseph 38, New Canaan 35
First Quarter
SJ – Jesse Bike, 5-yard pass from David Summers (Luke Kirby PAT), 9:24
SJ – Jared Mallozzi, 22-yard pass from Summers (Kirby PAT), 3:48
Second Quarter
SJ – Dave Silas, recovered blocked punt in end zone (Kirby PAT), 6:46
NC – Quintin O’Connell, 6-yard pass from Drew Pyne (Grant Morse PAT), 4:31
SJ – Kirby, 19-yard field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter
NC – O’Connell, 15-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 10:39
NC – O’Connell, 25-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 7:59
NC – Pyne, 8-yard run (Morse PAT), 2:44
Fourth Quarter
SJ – Phil Pasmeg, 24-yard pass from Summers (Kirby PAT), 11:02
NC – Owen Shin, 69-yard run (Morse PAT), 10:42
SJ – Mallozzi, 46-yard pass from Summers, 4:57