Trumbull Pisces tryouts ages 6-18 on Monday

Trumbull Pisces tryouts will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Middle School Pool (only need to attend one day).

The Pisces are a competitive year-round USA Swimming organization that competes in both Short Course and Long Course events throughout Southern Connecticut.

The team practices at the Hillcrest Middle School pool five days a week.

It is a town of Trumbull program and tryouts are open to all Trumbull residents ages 6 to 18.

All coaches are members of the American Swim Coaching Association.

Tryout expectations: age 8/under swimmers must be able to swim 25 yards of all four strokes, butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and dive off starting block; age 9-10 swimmers must be able to swim 50 yards of all four strokes and dive off starting block; age 11/over swimmers must be able to swim 100 yards freestyle, 50 yards of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and dive off starting block.

For more information, go to trumbullpisces.org.