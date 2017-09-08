Groundbreaking at Unity Park set for Sept. 16

In an effort to continually enhance the playing experience for its young athletes, Trumbull Little League has embarked on a journey to construct a new press box on Field #2 at its Unity Park baseball complex.

With town approvals already in place and project planning well on its way, TLL will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 12 p.m.

The groundbreaking will feature project donors and sponsors, TLL board members, players, families and volunteers.

Unity Park is considered one of the premier Little League facilities in Connecticut and annually serves as the location of key post-season tournaments each summer, attracting teams from surrounding towns and beyond.

While three of the key playing fields currently house press box buildings allowing for scoreboard control, game announcing, game planning and more, Field #2 currently does not have one.

The new press box will help support the 5-12 year olds currently in the organization and those to follow in the coming years, all while ensuring TLL continues to attract teams, leagues and tournaments by keeping Unity Park current and attractive to outsiders.

The majority of the funds needed have been raised and TLL is now at its home stretch, seeking an additional small amount of funding to get over the finish line.

TLL is accepting monetary donations, building materials or construction labor offerings from donors or sponsors.

Trumbull Little League is a 501c3 non-profit organization, so donations are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

For more information, visit trumbulllittleleague.com.