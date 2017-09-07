Early bird registration for The Center for Cancer Care 5K

Discounted registration for the ninth annual 5K Walk/Run to benefit the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital ends after Sept. 15.

This non-competitive, family-friendly event is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Griffin Hospital Center for Cancer Care, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby. Advance registration is encouraged, and the first 500 registered participants will receive t-shirts. Registration is $25, but will increase to $30 after Sept. 15.

Proceeds are earmarked for special needs of cancer patients, such as support for transportation, groceries, and wig and salon services, as well as patient support programs at the Center for Cancer Care. In addition to funding direct patient care needs, the proceeds from this year’s 5K will support the purchase of technological advances in Griffin’s Radiation Oncology Department to provide exceptional cancer care that is comprehensive, comforting, and close to home.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with the Walk/Run kicking off at 9 a.m. Participants can walk or run individually, or form a team with their family, friends and co-workers. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges or purchase a commemorative sign to honor or memorialize a loved one at the event.

Individuals and teams may register online at griffinhealth.org/5k. For more information, call 203-732-7466 or email [email protected].

Volunteers are needed to help with registration and to direct participants on the 5K route. For more information, contact Kathy Browne at 203-732-7555 or [email protected].