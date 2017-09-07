Trumbull Times

Girls soccer: CHS defeats King School in season opener

September 7, 2017

Ranita Muriel, Alex Angelini, Soph Luft, Mia Angelini, Sophia Mammana helped CHS open its season with a 5-0 victory.

The Christian Heritage School girls varsity soccer team defeated King School from Stamford, 5-0, in its season opener at Indian Ledge Park on Wednesday.

CHS controlled from the opening kickoff, with senior Bella Christian narrowly missing the goal when her shot hit the crossbar just inside of the first minute.

Ranita Muriel opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Sophia Mammana scored just a minute later to put CHS up 2-0.

Alex Angelini added a goal just before the half to make it 3-0.

Mia Angelini and Muriel scored early in the second half to make it 5-0.

Soph Luft and the defense secured the shutout as CHS moves to 1-0 on the season.

They will play the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury on Saturday.

Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


