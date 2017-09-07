Trumbull Times

Senior Men’s Club Junior golf roundup

By Trumbull Times on September 7, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club has conducted each summer a Junior Golf activity at the Tashua Knolls Golf course.

This summer program for nine weeks had approximate 30 youngsters from age 10 to 16.

The program was completed with a putting tournament and breakfast at the Tashua Knolls restaurant.

The winners of the putting contest were as follows: 10 to 11 years, first place Trey Migliarese and second place Jane Hall; 12 to 14 years, first place Grace Hall and second place Alex Loguercio; 15 to 16 years, first place Grayson Chopskie and second place Alex Jackel.

Related posts:

  1. Guy Favreau sweeps Tuesday bowling
  2. Bowling: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club update
  3. Golf: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board tourney
  4. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

Tags: ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — A labor of love Next Post Girls soccer: CHS defeats King School in season opener
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress