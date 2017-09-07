Senior Men’s Club Junior golf roundup

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club has conducted each summer a Junior Golf activity at the Tashua Knolls Golf course.

This summer program for nine weeks had approximate 30 youngsters from age 10 to 16.

The program was completed with a putting tournament and breakfast at the Tashua Knolls restaurant.

The winners of the putting contest were as follows: 10 to 11 years, first place Trey Migliarese and second place Jane Hall; 12 to 14 years, first place Grace Hall and second place Alex Loguercio; 15 to 16 years, first place Grayson Chopskie and second place Alex Jackel.