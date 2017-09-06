Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9

Volunteers needed for Fall Festival — Volunteers are needed for the Trumbull Fall Festival. Volunteers ages 16+ are sought for a wide variety of opportunities. There are many three, four and five-hour shifts available starting at 4:30 p.m., on Friday and 11:30 a.m., on Saturday. Great opportunity for high school students seeking community service hours. Free admission to event before and after the volunteer shifts. For more information or to volunteer, call Dave Durand at 203-452-5060 or email [email protected]

Sunday, Sept. 10

Trumbull Arts Festival — The 39th annual Trumbull Arts Festival takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the Historic Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., rain or shine; free admission. The Festival features more than 30 juried crafters, 20 fine artists, authors, community booths, food trucks and food vendors. Also, a Children’s Creative Center, face painting and a balloon artist. Entertainment begins at 11 a.m., by Brideau & Miller. At 11:30 a.m., singer Evelyn Sload takes the stage, followed by a performance by the Downtown Cabaret Theatre’s Children’s Company at noon. At 1 p.m., The Red Hots takes the stage, followed by a reprise performance by The DTC Company at 2:30 p.m. Closing out the entertainment will be the The Frank Porto Band at 3 p.m. For more information, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Authors sought — The Trumbull Arts Festival is inviting authors of all genre to share their works and sell their books to those attending the festival. Participants must supply their own table, canopy, etc. For more information, or to participate, email [email protected] or call Arts Coordinator, Emily Areson at 203-452-5065.

Through Saturday, Sept. 23

Newtown Savings Bank is conducting a bank wide food drive to benefit local food pantries through Saturday, Sept. 23, in honor of Hunger Action Month. Donations of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items will be accepted at all 14 branch locations in Newtown, Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, Monroe, Oxford, Shelton, Southbury, Trumbull and Woodbury, as well as the bank’s New Haven Regional Lending Center in Hamden. Food donations, along with a financial contribution from the bank’s foundation, will be delivered to food pantries located in each of these towns during the week of September 25

Saturday, Sept. 23

Penny Lane Beatles tribute band returns — Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries on at 7:30 p.m. The concert will once again feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. The initial concert held in April was a virtual sell-out, and this time around, you will be able to request your favorite Beatles song(s) when you reserve your tickets.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be reserved either in advance by phone 203-878- 7508 or via email: [email protected], or purchased at the door the day of the show. Non-perishable food donations will also be appreciated.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Memorial Tribute — The 13th annual CT Fallen Heroes Memorial Tribute will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Holiday Hill in Prospect. 102d Army Band will perform from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Gold Star ceremony at 1 p.m., Black Hawk landing on site and Massachusetts National Guard will be present. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit ctfallenheroes.org.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Gypsy Funk Squad and belly dancers — The Trumbull Arts Commission will present the Gypsy Funk Squad and belly dancers at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, in Trumbull. Gypsy Funk Squad plays a mix of classic belly dance songs from Turkey, Armenia, Egypt, The Balkans, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, and other points in the Middle East, and also revamped rock tunes and original psychedelic surprises … done belly style. The emphasis is on fun, dancing and a good time. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Tickets are $5. Call 203-452-5065 for more information.

ONGOING

Trumbull Community Women collect new socks — Trumbull Community Women (TCW) are collecting new socks to be distributed to local social services organizations, in its ongoing drive to help those less fortunate in our community. The TCW Giving Tree, as the project is called, will be located in the lobby of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. And the beneficiary of the initial drive will be the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Recreation office, 5892 Main St. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances. The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m. For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org.

Young Adult Support Group – A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to [email protected] or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.

Donations needed for animal shelter — Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road is in need of the following: Clay litter, rawhide chews, canned cat or canned dog food (any kind) and dog toys for strong chewers (for example, Kongs). Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick. For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Seeking volunteers/donations — The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) is seeking volunteers, or if anyone would just like to make a donation, you can mail to P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611. To become a member, cost is $10 per year and you will be added to their email list and be involved in all activities throughout the year.

Networking group meets — Join Fairfield County Leads Exchange networking group for small business owners. They meet every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. For information, call Jeffrey Kunkel 203-395-3944.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support group for caregivers and families led by Harbor care Director, David Fife. Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Hosted at Middebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Call 203-268-2400 for more information or e-mail [email protected].

Widowed men — Widowed Persons Service (WPS)/A New Way of Life, will sponsor breakfast at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., the second and fourth Saturday every month at 9 a.m. Just show up or call Peter at 203-882-8662 for more information. All are welcome.

Damsels in Divorce — Support group for women in all phases of divorce; from contemplation to completion, take place on the second and fourth Friday nights of every month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Look for the signs to see in which space the meeting will be held in when you arrive. Any questions, contact Jennifer at [email protected].

Cell phone recycling — B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St., is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers from locations throughout the Trumbull area for refurbishing and distribution to women in crisis to call 911 in case of emergency. Collection boxes in Trumbull locations: B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Library, CVS on White Plains Road, Minuteman Cleaners, Home Veterinary Services, and Guacamole Grill.

Donations sought — Donate your old but still usable clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, linens, pillow cases, blankets, curtains or stuffed animals. Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., now hosts a St. Pauly’s used clothing drop-off shed. Easily accessible, and located in the rear parking lot behind the church. Receipts are available at the shed for your charitable donation. Place donations in plastic bags and tie them up to keep clean and dry. Do not put any rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods or electronics in the shed. More information at gracetrumbull.org.

Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club — Meets the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship, in Stratford. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All of Sikorsky retirees and spouses can join. For more information, call Alton R. Donofrio at 203-380-1940.

Al-Anon meetings — Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. Al-Anon meets Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St. Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. Alateen helps teens age 12-20 and also meets Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information, call 1-888-825-2666. Visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Knitters and crocheters — Meet at Panera Bread in the Trumbull Westfield Mall on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy sharing your craft with others. All levels are welcome.

Men’s Club — Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club welcomes new members; open to all men age 60 or older, no residency requirements. Club conducts weekly golf competitions, sponsors two bowling leagues during fall and winter months; 261-2069.