Upcoming religious events

Fall Kick-off — The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, is hosting its Fall Kick Off on Sunday, Sept. 10, following all masses. The event is intended to welcome parishioners back from their summer vacations, and the invite those looking for a church community to learn more about St. Catherine. We welcome all who come in the friendship of Jesus Christ. We look forward to meeting those who are looking for a spiritual home and sharing the joy of the Gospel of the Lord.” Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and noon. Fall Kick Off activities will follow each Mass.

Trumbull Interfaith Council annual Clergy Supper — The annual Clergy Supper, sponsored by the Trumbull Interfaith Council, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The host church can be contacted for reservations at 203-372-8844.

Bereavement support group — Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more detailed information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

George’s Hill support group — Thursday, Sept. 14, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, from noon-12:30 p.m. To register, call 203-374-8822, email [email protected] or look for the registration form at unityhillucc.org. All are welcome. Our motto is “You Are Not Alone.” Anyone with a wheelchair or problems with mobility, may enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. We now have new handicap-accessible bathrooms. The group will meet the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Picnic Festival — A Picnic Festival will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12:30-4 p.m., at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, 1460 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Enjoy lamb and chicken shish kebab dinners, Armenian desserts, Armenian music and much more. Kids can enjoy Frizzles the clown who will do face painting and create balloon sculptures for them for free. Held on the church grounds (or in the church hall if inclement weather). Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension is on Facebook. For more information contact Kit Kaolian at [email protected].

Meeting and upcoming trip — The Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull, will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m., followed by a trip to Plasko’s Farm in Trumbull. The church can be contacted for reservations at 203-374-8822.

Harvest Fair — Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull will hold a Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a farmer’s market, crafts, children’s activities, food and many other fun activities.

There are a few spots available for our “junk-in-the-trunk” event at the fair. This is a twist on the old garage sale. Load up your trunk and sell your “stuff” from the back of your vehicle. You bring the junk, we bring the people. Call 203-374-8822 if you’re interested in a space for the day. Spaces are $20 and limited.