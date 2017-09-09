School Briefs

There is no school on Thursday, Sept. 21 for Rosh Hashanah.

Frenchtown School

Our first Book Fair will be on Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Thursday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Our first Fathers’ Club Movie Night will be on Friday, Sept. 15. More information will be sent home.

School photos will be on Monday, Sept. 18. More information will be sent home shortly.

Back to School Nights for parents will be:

Tuesday, Sept. 19 for kindergarten and grade 5 at 7 p.m.

Band Demo for parents of students in grades 4 and 5 will be on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 for grade 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 for grades 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 for Specialists at 6 p.m.

Middlebrook School

Middlebrook Elementary School PTA will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, at 7:15 p.m., in the media center. All families and teachers are welcome to attend.

LifeTouch Media Productions will be at Middlebrook on Thursday, Sept. 14, for School Picture Day.

Principal Patricia Frillici will host this year’s first Chat with Principal, on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m., in the media center. Chat with Principal is a monthly forum where parents may meet with the principal in an informal way to learn more about what’s happening at school and to ask questions. All parents are invited to attend.

For information, contact the school office at 203-452-4411.