Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m., St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Burial in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Visitation is Friday, 4-8, Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull; abriola.com .

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement