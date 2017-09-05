Trumbull Times

Newtown Savings Bank conducts food drive for local pantries

By Julie Miller on September 5, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Trumbull Food Pantry could use some extra food for the summer season.

Newtown Savings Bank is conducting a bank wide food drive to benefit local food pantries through Saturday, Sept. 23, in honor of Hunger Action Month.

Donations of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items will be accepted at all 14 branch locations in Newtown, Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, Monroe, Oxford, Shelton, Southbury, Trumbull and Woodbury, as well as the bank’s New Haven Regional Lending Center in Hamden.  Food donations, along with a financial contribution from the bank’s foundation, will be delivered to food pantries located in each of these towns during the week of September 25

Related posts:

  1. Spotlight listing of upcoming events
  2. Trumbull Animal Group holds pet adoption event today
  3. Document shredding event
  4. Jillian Duffy crowned Miss Trumbull 2017

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Carnival rides, fireworks, food trucks highlight Fall Festival, opening September 8 Next Post Hayley and Henry need a home
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress