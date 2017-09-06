Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television — September 7-13, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Sept.  7-13, 2017

12 a.m. — Resumes and LinkedIn

1:15 a.m. — Putting Your Garden to Bed for Winter

2:30 a.m. — 16th annual CT United 9/11 Tribute Motorcycle Ride

3 a.m. — WWI Versailles and the Aftermath

4:45 a.m. — Govt: First Selectman Addresses Municipal Properties

5:30 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Bldg Committee 8/24 Meeting

7 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 8/25 Meeting

10 a.m. — Author Talk: Alex Prud’homme “The French Chef in America”

11:15 a.m. — Fake News: Can You Spot It?

12:30 p.m. — Resumes and LinkedIn

1:45 p.m. — Putting Your Garden to Bed for Winter

3 p.m. — 16th annual CT United 9/11 Tribute Motorcycle Ride

3:30 p.m. — Author Talk: Alex Prud’homme “The French Chef in America”

4:45 p.m. — Fake News: Can You Spot It?

6 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission 9/5 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission 9/5 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 9/6 Meeting

