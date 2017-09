Once again this year, Trumbull Community Women will be sponsoring the Children’s Creative Center at the Trumbull Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 10 , from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The tent will be alive with little hands creating exciting new crafts, such as Minion crowns, flower necklaces, black scratch art and spinners.

The crafts are for children ages 5-12 years old, and Trumbull Community Women does request that parents stay with their children during their visit.