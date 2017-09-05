Trumbull Times

Free business and career programs offered

By Julie Miller on September 5, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

The following programs are being offered for free at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Trumbull:

Business: Thursday, Sept. 14. Strong Digital Builds an Unforgettable Brand, with Ramon Peralta of Peralta Design. In today’s economy, it’s crucial for your company to build and maintain a strong digital footprint. Peralta will share strategies that will help to differentiate your business from your competitors. Build an unforgettable brand. Check in/network, 6 p.m.; Presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free.; details online; register. Call 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.

Career: Thursday, Sept. 28. Prepare for interview questions with Bill Florin, Resu-Mazing Services. “Where do you want to be in five years? … ” In fact, many job interview questions are easy to anticipate, when you take the time to prepare and practice. Participants will learn strategies to develop winning answers to the most common questions. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free.; details online; register. Call 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.

