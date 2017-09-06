Middlebrook Farms hosts two workshops September 12

Middlebrook​ ​Farms​ ​at​ ​Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., will be hosting two workshops in September sponsored by the Cyril​ ​F.​ ​Mullins​ ​Funeral​ ​Home, 399​ ​White​ ​Plains​ ​Road​, Trumbull.

Veterans​ ​Pension​ ​Benefits​ ​will be held on Sept. 12,​ ​at 5:30 p.m. This workshop will provide information on an underused care benefit for wartime veterans and their widows. The maximum benefit for 2017 is $25,525 tax free.

Funeral​ ​Trust​ ​Planning​ ​&​ ​Medicaid​ will be held on ​Sept. 12,​ at 6:30 p.m. This workshop will answer any questions you may have about advanced funeral planning and Medicaid, specifically how funeral trusts are protected from Medicaid.

To reserve a seat to attend one of the workshops, RSVP Holly​ ​Mullins-Hart at 203-372-6543 or [email protected]