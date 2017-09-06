Trumbull Times

Middlebrook Farms hosts two workshops September 12

By Julie Miller on September 6, 2017 in Uncategorized · 0 Comments

Middlebrook​ ​Farms​ ​at​ ​Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., will be hosting two workshops in September sponsored by the Cyril​ ​F.​ ​Mullins​ ​Funeral​ ​Home, 399​ ​White​ ​Plains​ ​Road​, Trumbull.

Veterans​ ​Pension​ ​Benefits​ ​will be held on Sept. 12,​ ​at 5:30 p.m. This workshop will provide information on an underused care benefit for wartime veterans and their widows. The maximum benefit for 2017 is $25,525 tax free.

Funeral​ ​Trust​ ​Planning​ ​&​ ​Medicaid​ will be held on ​Sept. 12,​ at 6:30 p.m. This workshop will answer any questions you may have about advanced funeral planning and Medicaid, specifically how funeral trusts are protected from Medicaid.

To reserve a seat to attend one of the workshops, RSVP Holly​ ​Mullins-Hart at 203-372-6543 or [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Middlebrook Farms hosts two workshops

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Coffee Break at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Wednesday, Sept. 6 Next Post Obituary: Jane Lathrop Pignetti of Trumbull
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress