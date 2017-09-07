Trumbull Times

Sunday hours resume — Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Sunday hours at main library — Start on September 10, 1-5 pm.

Candy Sushi — Make your own. Grades 6 and Up. Saturday, Sept. 9, 3-4 p.m. A fun workshop where you can make your own candy sushi. See photo and details online. Please advise of any allergies upon registering. Free. Register.

Author Talk —Author Talk:  New Thriller from Local Author Wendy Walker, Emma in the Night.  Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6:30-7:3 p.m. Tonight, Wendy will be discussing her newest release, another smart, psychological thriller: Emma in the Night.  Ten copies will be raffled off to those in attendance.  Free.  Register. 

Advanced Email — Beyond the basics. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 10-11:30am. For people who already send, and receive email. This lecture-demonstration session will explain how to create an address book, how to send attachments, and how to create folders. Free. Register.

Book discussion for grades 6 and up — Wednesday, Sept. 13, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Sept.’s title is Skink: No Surrender, by Carl Hiaasen. When 14-year old Richard’s cousin goes missing, Skink’s the only man for the job: A half-crazed and half-feral ex-governor. Free. discussion, snacks and activity. First 10 registrants get copy.

BIZ: Strong Digital Builds an Unforgettable Brand — Thursday, Sept. 14, Network: 6 p.m.; presentation: 6:30-7:30 p.m. In today’s internet-driven economy, it’s crucial for your company to build and maintain a strong digital footprint. Ramon Peralta of Peralta Design will share strategies that will help to differentiate your business and build an unforgettable brand. Details online. Free. Register.

Upcoming — Healthful eating. Ethical choices series #3 (of three). Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8 p.m.

Children’s Events

Fall Storytimes — Start the week of September 11.

Weird Dinosaurs — a BioArt Project for grades 4 and up. Saturday, Sept. 9, noon-1:30 p.m. Biology combined with art. Learn some prehistoric animal biology and then use what you’ve learned to create your own prehistoric creature. Free. Register.

Storytime for 2s and 3s — Tuesday, Sept. 12 or Wednesday, Sept. 13, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6 months to 2 years. Tuesday, Sept. 12 or Wednesday, Sept. 13, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplayss. Drop in.

Book Discussion and Activity — Grades 4-6. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 4:30-5:15 p.m. This month’s book is Ungifted by Gordon Korman. Troublemaker Donovan Curtis is mistakenly sent to a special program for gifted and talented students, after pulling a major prank at middle school. Calamity? Free. Register. First 10 registrants get copy.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Sept. 14, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, Sept. 11, 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories. We will meet every Monday morning. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Sept. 13, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show stopping craft.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents may join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats not required. Register; 10 Trumbull children max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.

