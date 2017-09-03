Ladies Nine Holers Member-Member golf results

Tashua Knolls Ladies Nine Holers held its annual Member-Member tournament on Aug. 31 on Tashua’s 18 hole course.

In the first flight, Joyce Michaels and Peggy Gettig placed first as low gross team while Mary Ellen Baker and Chris Chris DeGennaro placed second.

Pat Brennan and Jan McFadden were the first place low net team and Joyce Flanagan and Judy Delibro held second.

Flight two place holders were Marie D’Amico and Kathy Winton for low gross team. The Mary Freeman and Marge Tuccio team placed second for low gross scores.

Also in flight two, first place low net team winners were Pat Milot and Ellen Humphrey. Barbara Brennan and Gail D’Elia took second in low net scores for this flight.

Third flight winners were Sue Thommen and Nancy McCain in first place for low gross team; Carol Bronz and Ellen Garvey took second place.

Winners for first place low net team in flight three were Gail Altieri and Mona Unser. Mary Matera along with Diane Ard held second place low net.

In other contests, closest to the line winners were Jan McFadden on the front nine, while Eileen Jesson won on the back, placing the ball directly on the line.

Joyce Flanagan won closest to the pin on the front nine; there were no winners on the back.

The team with the lowest net score for this tournament were partners Marie D’Amico and Kathy Winton.

Once In a Blue Moon was co-chaired by MaryEllen Baker and Linda DeLuca, who arranged beautiful blue and white moon-scaped tables decorated with prizes, arranged a delicious brunch, held a multi prized raffle, and provided a fun filled time for all.

During registration, nine holers held a collection of various articles for a local homeless shelter.

The Tashua Knolls Women’s Nine Hole League is a non profit organization.