Twins Judy & Joy: Spaghetti & meatballs can be cooked on grill, too

As we come to the end of the summer, Judy and I realize that we are really tired of the same foods we have grilled all summer. Too many hot dogs, burgers and grilled fish … ugh. But then I had a thought … Judy just loves pasta and meatballs. It is her absolute favorite and orders it wherever we are. What if I parboiled the pasta, used fresh tomatoes and Italian cheeses and topped with mini meatballs … but wait, I did it on the grill!

Spaghetti and meatballs on the grill? Yes! In a foil sealed pocket … It was amazing and your family and friends will be stunned. Take a look…

Pasta on the grill

1 pound brown rice spaghetti, or regular pasta, cooked for about 6 minutes or slightly

8 whole tomatoes, chopped

fresh basil leaves, coarsely chopped

½ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoons fresh ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped or 1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

2 -3 tablespoons parmesan cheese

3 -4 tablespoons good quality olive oil

fresh grated parmesan, garnish

fresh mozzarella balls, garnish

meatballs, recipe follows

Healthier meatballs

1 lb. ground chicken

½ cup almond meal (you can sub Italian breadcrumbs,

but recipe won’t be gluten-free or low-carb)

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

1 egg

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Preparation instructions

Preheat grill to medium heat. Cut pieces of aluminum foil into 12 inch sheets. In a bowl, toss together pasta, chopped tomato, parmesan cheese, basil, salt, pepper, garlic/onion powders if using and olive oil. Spoon one serving of pasta mixture (about 1 1/4 cups) into the center of each packet. place the prepared meatballs as many as you want on top of pasta. Seal up foil packet.

Reduce grill heat to low, then place packets on grill. Cook for 10-12 minutes, shaking packets halfway through cooking. Remove from grill, garnish with extra parmesan, mozzarella balls and serve immediately. Amazing!