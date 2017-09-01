Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board golf results

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club held a Board Tournament on Aug. 30.

The White Tees Low Gross winners were Len Szturma with a 78 and Jerry Gregory with an 81 for second place.

The winner for the Low Net (White Tees) was Jerry Gregory with a 61.

Bill Drenosky finished second with 63, John Hofbauer finished in third with a 63, Robert Flemming took fourth with a 64, George Warner had a 66 for fifth place and Jim Peloquin finished sixth with a 65.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had Art Pranger in first place with a 61.

Second place went to Robert Walton with a 63, third place went to Joseph Zuklie with 65, Richard Burke finished in fourth place with a 65, Bob Wolfe had fifth place with a 66 and John Thelen finished sixth with 66.

The closest to the pin on the 17th hole was achieved by Dick Lund at 35 inches.