Middlebrook Farms hosts two workshops

By HAN Network on September 1, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Middlebrook​ ​Farms​ ​at​ ​Trumbull

Middlebrook​ ​Farms​ ​at​ ​Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Avenue, will be hosting two workshops in September sponsored by the Cyril​ ​F.​ ​Mullins​ ​Funeral​ ​Home, 399​ ​White​ ​Plains​ ​Road​, Trumbull.

Veterans​ ​Pension​ ​Benefits​ ​will be held on Sept. 12,​ ​at 5:30 p.m. This workshop will provide information on an underused care benefit for wartime veterans and their widows. The maximum benefit for 2017 is $25,525 tax free.

Funeral​ ​Trust​ ​Planning​ ​&​ ​Medicaid​ will be held on ​Sept. 12,​ at 6:30 p.m. This workshop will answer any questions you may have about advanced funeral planning and Medicaid, specifically how funeral trusts are protected from Medicaid.

To reserve a seat to attend one of the workshops, RSVP Holly​ ​Mullins-Hart at 203-372-6543 or [email protected].

