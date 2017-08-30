Obituary and death notice information

Trumbull Times

After Aug. 31, 2017, all obituaries and death notices in our papers and on our websites are published for a fee. This information will be published exactly as provided by the funeral home or family. The obituaries can include an optional photo insertion. Death notices do not include a photo.

The cost for a death notice is $50 for each newspaper and can be up to 350 characters. A 2,500-character obituary with an optional photo costs $250 for each newspaper. An obituary of up to 5,000 characters with an optional photo is $500 for each newspaper.

Obits may be submitted via hersamsecure.com/obit.

Questions can be directed to Sharon Cappetta at [email protected].

