Trumbull Times

Campus News

By Julie Miller on September 2, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Castleton University — Jared Platt has registered for the fall and will be attending.

Eastern Connecticut State University — Madeline Tatto, class of 2018, spent a month this summer in Florence, Italy, in a global field course called Creative Writing Abroad. Her major is in Elementary Education and Liberal Studies. Students gathered for writing workshops at SACI-Studio Arts College International (in Florence)-and immersed themselves in Italian culture as they visited the famed cities of Fiesole, Siena, San Gimignano, Lucca and Pisa.

Alyka Lara, a science student majoring in Biology, returned from a study abroad trip in Ghana this August. The purpose of the two-week trip was to introduce students to the health care system of a developing country. Trip highlights included two days at Mampong Hospital, a rural facility where the students observed two live births. “Students got to see a cesarean section and hold a five-minute old baby, which is an unparalleled experience,” said trip supervisor Rochelle Gimenez, a biology professor at Eastern. Students also spent time at an orphanage and gained first-hand knowledge of the local infrastructure while touring a water-treatment plant and an environmental health/sanitation center. They also visited local markets, a wildlife preserve, a monkey sanctuary, a cultural center, a rainforest, and learned about the slave trade at Cape Coast Castle.

Dean’s List

Merrimack College — Molly Meehan, Jacob Howes, Sarah Polzello

Related posts:

  1. Campus News
  2. Campus News
  3. Campus News
  4. Campus News

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club Board golf results
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress