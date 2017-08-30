School Briefs

Thursday, Aug. 31 is the first day of school. It is a full day and lunch will be served.

There is no school on Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day and Thursday, Sept. 21, for Rosh Hashanah. Schools will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with a regular full-day schedule.

Frenchtown School

School photos will be on Monday, Sept. 18. More information will be sent home shortly.

Back to School Night for parents will be:

Tuesday, Sept. 19 for Kdg and grade 5

Wednesday, Sept. 27 for grade 1 and 2

Thursday, Sept. 28 for grades 3 and 4

Middlebrook School

Middlebrook will be hosting its annual Back to School Nights on Wednesday Sept. 6, for kindergarten and 1st and 2nd grade parents, and on Thursday Sept. 7, for 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade parents. Parents and guardians are invited to come visit their child’s classroom, meet the teachers, and learn more about this year’s curriculum. Students are encouraged to remain at home for this important evening presentation for parents and guardians.

For information, contact the school office at 203-452-4411.