Mikey needs a home

By HAN Network on August 30, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Mikey is a friendly, petite, all black, neutered male cat. He is affectionate, likes toys, and is fine with some cats, not all. He has a beautiful black coat, golden color eyes, is loving, healthy, playful,  and likes attention. He may need a little time to adjust to someone new, then he is fine.

Mikey is in need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

To learn more about the Foster Care Program, or get an application, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected]. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

