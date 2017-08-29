Obituary: Leonard A. McIntosh, 96, of New York, N.Y.

Leonard A. McIntosh, 96, of New York, N.Y., husband of the late Cecile B. (Rodier) McIntosh, died Aug. 23, at Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Born June 4, 1921, in Nashua, N.H., son of the late William and Albina (Cardin) McIntosh.

He started Leonard A. McIntosh Design Inc. in Manhattan, NY in 1954 along with his wife.

Also predeceased by son, Neil R. McIntosh and daughter, Anne C. McIntosh.

Survivors include son, Fr. Carl D. McIntosh of Trumbull; daughter, Joan M. McIntosh of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two grandsons, William McIntosh and his wife, Frances of Mineola, N.Y., and David McIntosh and his wife, Sumie Takashima of Teaneck, N.J.; five great-grandchildren, Ariana, Lizbeth, Hiroshi, Emiko and Kento; friend and caregiver, Hugo Almendares; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial: St. Louis de Gonzague Cemetery, Nashua, N.H.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull and Davis Funeral Home, Nashua, N.H., handled arrangements.