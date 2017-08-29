Obituary: Henry Michael (Hank) Monachelli, 93, of Trumbull

Henry Michael (Hank) Monachelli, was called home by our Lord on Friday, August 25, 2017 at the age of 93.

He was born in Jessup, PA on flag day, June 14, 1924 to the late Enroci and Mary Pawel (Pavel) Monachelli.

Hank was a graduate of Jessup High School and of the University of Bridgeport. For most of his working years, he was employed by Avco Lycoming-Textron, Stratford, CT. Hank was a Fourth Degree Knight of Park City Council # 16 who served two terms as Past Grand Knight. He worked as a state recruiter for the Knights of Columbus. He, along with his wife Ruth at his side, volunteered and fundraised at the gift shop for three decades at Bridgeport Manor and the Dinan Center while balancing his time volunteering for the Catholic Men’s Group at St. Joseph’s Manor. He was a proud member of St. Theresa Church since 1955, where he was a prominent fundraiser, lector and member of St. Theresa’s Holy Name Society and St. Theresa’s Mens’ Bowling League.

He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and proudly served in the following Battles: Utah Beach in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes Mountains (Battle of the Bulge) and Central Europe. He was also a radio operator. His favorite pastimes were playing softball, spending time in the yard with his tomato garden, composing poems, singing to music and dancing with his loving wife Ruthie. He will be greatly remembered for his strong faith, devotion to family and his ever cheerful disposition.

He was predeceased by brother Joseph Monachelli and granddaughter Kathleen Stevens Cox. He is survived by his beloved wife of Ruth Jane Neary Monachelli; devoted daughter BonnieAnn Stevens, both of Trumbull; two sisters, Eleanor (Smith) Cascella and Lucille (Leonetti) Langford, both of FL; his sisters-in-law Pamela Monacheeli, Carolyn Monachelli and Marion Bouvier; four cherished grandchildren, Colleen Kreyling and her husband Sean, Stanley Michael Stevens and his fiance Denise Evanko , Patrick and his wife Danica Stevens and Aubrey Muriel Stevens, four great-grandchildren Dakota Elizabeth Cox, Max Anders Kreyling, Stanley Parker Stevens and William Hayden Stevens and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10:15 a.m., at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11 a.m., at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Friends may call on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 4-7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Theresa Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.