The Barons perform in final summer concert on the green

The last summer concert at the gazebo will feature The Barons (Oldies), who perform Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Town Hall gazebo at 7 p.m.
In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that week. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.
