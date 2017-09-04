Trumbull Times

The Barons perform in final summer concert on the green

By Julie Miller on September 4, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Barons

The last summer concert at the gazebo will feature The Barons (Oldies), who perform Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Town Hall gazebo at 7 p.m.

In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that week. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Related posts:

  1. Sounds of Bob Button Big Band at gazebo
  2. Yesteryear performs at the Town Hall gazebo Tuesday, July 12
  3. Mia & the Riff take the stage at the Trumbull Town Hall gazebo Aug. 23
  4. Kathy Thompson Band performs at gazebo Tuesday

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Ladies Nine Holers Member-Member golf results Next Post Test Drive: Expectations keep Versa in play
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress