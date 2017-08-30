Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

CLOSED SUNDAYS

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Friends’ of the Library Book Nook Sale — Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For information or to volunteer at the book sale, call the library or get contact information at their website: the-friends-of-the-trumbull-library.com. Drop by.

Labor Day Holiday — Libraries closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Nonfiction Book Group — Wednesday, Sept. 6, noon-1 p.m. September’s title is Secrets of the F. B. I., by Ronald Kessler. New York Times bestselling author reveals the FBI’s most closely guarded secrets, with an insider look at the bureau’s inner workings and intelligence investigations. Bring your lunch. Drop-ins welcome.

Candy Sushi — Coming up for teens and tweens. Saturday, Sept. 9, 3-4 p.m. Register.

Children’s Events

Upcoming: Weird Dinosaurs — A BioArt project for grades 4 and up. Saturday, Sept. 9, noon-1:30 p.m. Register.

Be on the lookout for fall storytimes — Starting the week of September 11.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.