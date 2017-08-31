The Nature Nook at the Children’s Room of the library has been a big hit this month. A live display of the life cycle of the Monarch Butterfly was set up by the Long Hill Garden Club in conjunction with the Trumbull Library Children’s Room and the Nature and Arts Center. Children keep returning to watch the caterpillars eat and grow, spin their cocoons and evolve as adult butterflies. They are then released. Anna Broas, who will be a second grade student at Tashua School, was visiting as one of the Monarchs was being released and had the experience of setting it free.