Police: Security officer assaulted, 57-year-old suspect in custody

Police arrested a 57-year-old Bridgeport man Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a Westfield mall security officer, and narrowly missed another with his vehicle.

According to police, Dennis Stewart fled JC Penney with over $1,300 worth of merchandise. Police said Stewart violently shoved a security officer who was attempting to stop him, then ran to his car. Stewart then drove toward another security officer, who had to jump out of the way. As he sped out of the parking lot, Stewart nearly struck several pedestrians and other vehicles.

Trumbull police pursued his vehicle for several miles before discontinuing the chase. Bridgeport police later reported that Stewart crashed his vehicle near Noble Avenue and Hawthorne Street, and fled on foot.

Trumbull police found Stewart about 5:30 p.m. and arrested him. Inside the car they allegedly found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cocaine. He was charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, possession of narcotics, interfering with police, and several vehicle charges. He is currently being held on $50,000 bond.