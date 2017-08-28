HAN Network’s fall broadcast season selling out

Nearly all of the available advertising for the HAN Network’s fall broadcast season has been sold.

As of press time, the fall 2017 season is 96% sold-through for all available advertising air time. Visit http://live.han.network/schedule/ to see the fall sports schedule.

“We are providing local marketers a huge audience, unique content and near-perfect engagement. Our viewers can’t get this content anywhere else and the advertising messages have their full attention. These clients also know that we provide audience demographics that are among the most impressive in the nation,” said Jessica Murren, advertising director of HAN Network.

“It’s great to see virtually all market segments of our clientele taking advantage of our broadcast offerings. That includes retail, medical, automotive and service business are all renewing and seeing results,” Murren continued.

The network’s combination of news, sports and lifestyle programming is reaching more than 100,000 unique online viewers per month while also being available in 200,000 Connecticut cable households via Frontier Communications.

Viewers can watch our live and on-demand programming by going to http://han.network or on channels 600/1600 on Frontier Communications. The network’s scheduled broadcasts can be found here: http://live.han.network/schedule

HAN Network is the umbrella company for Hersam Acorn Newspapers (hersamacorn.com) which includes 18-plus news and lifestyle websites and 12 newspapers and other publications in Connecticut and Vermont as well as large-scale commercial printing operations.

Businesses and individuals interested in advertising on the HAN Network may contact Jessica Murren at [email protected] or 203-539-1520.