School Briefs

Frenchtown School

We hope everyone has had an enjoyable summer and completed their math and reading packets.

Our Open House will be on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the following times:

Kindergarten: 1:45-2:30 p.m.

First grade: 1-1:45 p.m.

Second grade: 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Third grade: 1:15-2 p.m.

Fourth grade: 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Fifth grade: 2:15-3 p.m.

This is a time for you and your child to visit their new classroom and meet their teacher.

The first day of school for students will be on Thursday, Aug. 31. It will be a full day.

No school on Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day and Thursday, Sept. 21, for Rosh Hashanah.

Middlebrook School

Middlebrook Elementary School will be hosting its annual Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 2-3 p.m. Students are welcome to visit their classrooms and meet their new teachers.

The first day of school will be Thursday, Aug. 31. It will be a full school day, with regular dismissal at 3:20 p.m. Lunch will be served.

School supply lists for grades K-5 are now published on the school website at middlebrookelementary.com. The TPS school calendar, noting early dismissal, holidays and vacations, is also available on our school’s website. Bus routes have now been announced and are also available on the school’s website.

For information, contact the school office at 203-452-4411.